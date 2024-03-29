Zim unveils Osaka 2025 Expo logo

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava (second from left) hands over a dummy boarding pass to Simanga Sibanda (second from right), designer of Zimbabwe’s Osaka Japan Expo 2025 logo (bottom right) during its unveiling in Harare yesterday. Assisting is Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana while Commissioner General of the expo Mr Allan Majuru (left) looks on. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, yesterday unveiled Zimbabwe’s Pavilion logo at the Osaka Japan 2025 Expo saying it inspires hope and symbolises a bright future in line with the country’s vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The logo was designed by 30-year-old graphic designer, Simanga Sibanda who beat 180 contestants, drawn from women and youth.

Zimbabwe will participate at the Expo under the theme, “Beyond the Limit”.

“It is my distinct honour to walk with you on this journey of celebration and pride, which heralds a milestone event that will resonate far beyond this moment. Today, we unveil not just a logo, but a beacon of hope, a testament to our resilience, and a rallying cry for a brighter future that is consistent with our national Vision 2030,” Amb Shava said.

He commended the organising committee for coming up with a theme that captures the country’s achievements under the Second Republic.

“In developing this theme, our Commissioner General (ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allan Majuru) and his team, were focused on capturing the best depiction of our national achievements under the Second Republic, underpinned by the vast and untapped potential in tourism, trade and investment.

“Zimbabwe’s position in the future of mankind embraces diversity and goes beyond our imagination in creating a better world, hence the theme ‘Beyond the limit’.

“The theme emphasises the transcending of boundaries through harmonious co-existence of heritage conservation, inclusivity, connectivity and innovation. The logo which we are set to unveil today (yesterday) was informed by this important theme,” Amb Shava said.

The minister thanked participants in the logo design competition for their commitment to the national cause.

“This unveiling of the Zimbabwe Pavilion logo is not just the end of the chapter, but the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Let its vibrant colours and bold design serve as a constant reminder of our nation’s resilience, innovation, inclusivity and boundless potential.

“Together, let us embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, united in our commitment to go ‘Beyond the Limit’ and shape a future filled with prosperity, unity, and hope,” Amb Shava said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Manwana, who also chairs the sub-committee responsible for marketing and publicity of the organising committee, said the logo was representative of Zimbabwe and its values.

“It’s a logo which even if you don’t see where it is written Zimbabwe, you will know it’s a Zimbabwean logo because that logo speaks of our culture, it speaks of our traditions, it speaks of our identity as a people,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said the selection of the winning logo was done fairly and with integrity by the sub-committee. “We cast our net far and wide to identify the creatives among us, the imaginative among us who would come up with one thing that we would all identify with,” he said.

In his remarks, Japan’s Ambassador Yamanaka Shinichi said over 150 countries and 28 million people are expected at the expo that will run from April to October next year.

“It will be a great platform for Zimbabwe to showcase its economy and resilience as well as share ideas, showcase solutions and forge new partnerships,” he said.

Mr Majuru said the expo offers an opportunity for Zimbabwe to tell its story on a global stage. “This is a stage where we would like to share our activities and tell our story. Our goal is to ensure that when people visit our pavilion, we give them an experience that they will never forget in terms of our culture and opportunities that are there,” he said.

Mr Majuru added that the logo represented Zimbabwe’s culture, values and aspirations as a people.

Mr Sibanda, who designed the winning logo said he was inspired by the Great Zimbabwe monument. For his efforts, Mr Sibanda won an all-expenses paid-for, week-long trip to Japan to attend the expo.

“My inspiration was Great Zimbabwe, if you look at it you will see the chevron there, the whole design emanates from our history, our culture, and our background. Even when you look at the colours, they depict the national flag, it resonates with what we know about Zimbabwe,” he said.

For his efforts, Mr Sibanda won an all-expenses paid-for, week-long trip to Japan for the Expo.