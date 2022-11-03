Zim, Ugandan young farmers exchange notes on agro-preneurship 

Elton Manguwo

YOUTH engagement in agriculture continues to be an important facet of African development, for, besides being actively involved in agriculture, youths bring in fresh energy and skills for maximum production and growth of the sector.

Speaking after his return from attending a youth agricultural symposium in Uganda, youth desk chief programmes coordinator in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Nickros Kanjengo observed that youths in that country were highly innovative and actively involved in agricultural value chains. They participate in the production of crops and processing procedures during value addition, he explained.

In addition, the economies of Zimbabwe and Uganda are both agro-based and the countries share similar climatic conditions, which provides a strong platform for interaction and exchange of notes.

Kanjengo added: “The concept of youth hubs, which is running in Zimbabwe has been adopted in Uganda where they are also training young farmers on various agricultural skills, which is giving them opportunities to showcase their innovation capabilities.”

On the same note, climate change remains a major drawback in terms of agricultural production and food security, which has seen the two countries embracing climate proofed concepts to keep the agriculture sector afloat.

Kanjengo highlighted that the youthful mood in Uganda in terms of primary production is worth emulating in Zimbabwe as the youths there have successfully with stereotypical perceptions of farming as a primitive profession. Youths in Uganda are channelling skills from universities to making agriculture better, thanks to their belief in agro-prenuership and industrialisation.

The youth desk in Zimbabwe is leading in coordinating the national capacity building programmes for young farmers.

It is making efforts to increase youth participation in agriculture with more than 4 000 young farmers having so far been trained on sustainable farming practices, the history of the agrarian reforms, farming as business, financial literacy, value addition of crops and livestock production in line with the President’s directive during the launch of the youth hubs.

“We are calling upon the young people to participate in agriculture as primary production remains a key aspect in economic development. The youths must take advantage of the sound agri-business environment in the country”, said Kanjengo.

Recently the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera underlined the need for the integration of the 65 percent youth demographic stratum into agriculture stressing how youths’ familiarity with modern technology was critical for innovation in the sector.