Zim to host ICT Summit

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will tomorrow host a two-day Innovation Africa Summit, which is expected to attract over 500 participants as the country moves towards revolutionising the education sector.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima told journalists last Friday that the event would be opened by President Mnangagwa.

He said they were co-hosting the summit with the ministries of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services and a United Kingdom based company, African Brains Private Limited.

Prof Mavima said ministers from 17 African countries and 45 international companies such as Microsoft, Intel, JP Canon, among others have confirmed their attendance.

“We are glad the summit is being held here in Zimbabwe and is taking place within the context of the Second Republic, under which the government and the nation are working towards restoration of our country to its legitimate glory,” he said.

“We have the highest potential in Africa for a human capital pipeline that will justify the location of their headquarters for the African region in Zimbabwe.”

Prof Mavima said the summit was coming at a time when the Government was working towards aligning the education sector with the requirements of the 21st century.

He said preparations for the summit were now at an advanced stage.

“I am proud as the nation that preparations by inter-ministerial taskforce that was set up are on course and 31 international delegates have confirmed their attendance,” said Prof Mavima.

Speaking at the same occasion, Brains Africa Pvt Ltd Mr John Glassy said the event came about following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Global Corporates.

He assured that Zimbabwe would record success after the summit.

“Schools cannot operate without modern ICT, therefore, schools require all these system to operate in line with the existing technological trends,” said Mr Glassy.

He said several similar summits had been held across Africa with over 3 500 delegates from governments and industries attending.