Zim teachers raise nation’s flag high

Conrad Mupesa in Rundu, Namibia

ZIMBABWEANS in the Diaspora continue to fly the nation’s flag high through excellence in their professions, a product of the country’s education system.

In recent months, Zimbabweans, from students, sportsmen and scientists — have hoisted the nation’s flag on international platforms as they come tops in competitions and other endeavours.

From the world conquering Moot Court Team that came first, beating countries like Britain and the United States to the exciting cricket team that dazzled in Australia, Zimbabwe has been reclaiming its place in the comity of nations.

Now in neighbouring Namibia, Zimbabwean teachers working in Kavango East Region have been lauded for their professionalism and ethics that have resulted in improved results in recent years.

This comes as teachers from Zimbabwe have been recruited by Rwanda as the east-central African nation seeks to improve its education sector.

A recent visit to the Kavango Region by a delegation from Mashonaland West led by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka revealed how the teachers have put the nation on the limelight.

Mukwe Circuit Education Inspector in Divundu District, Mr Theofillus Kadhimo said the pass rate in his area has increased in the past years with attribution given to Zimbabwean teachers who migrated to the country.

“I have 29 schools in my circuit, but what has been noticeable is that learners being taught by Zimbabwean teachers have been doing well.

“The teachers display professionalism and ethics. They have left a mark at a school for children with special needs which accommodates learners with special needs from across the country,” he said.

He hinted that the district plans to send student teachers to Zimbabwe for mentorship while adding that more teachers were needed to help improve the country’s pass rate.

“We have a few people that have been trained in Zimbabwe but they are quickly neutralised by those that are not trained there. Our intention is through this exchange programme, to have tutors from your country come to Namibia for mentorship and take some of the children to be trained in Zimbabwe.”

At least three teachers are at each of the schools in the Mukwe circuit.

Mashonaland West Deputy Provincial Education Director, Mr Jason Dzveta noted the need to intensify exchange training programmes to capacitate teachers from the two countries.

“I spoke to the inspector of education here and he was full of praise for teachers from our country. We have taken note of their request for some of their teachers to get some further training in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the request by Namibian officials helps amplify the need for the province to have a teacher’s training institution.

“We are more than ready to help Namibia and we have trained teachers willing to come and work here.

“Our plan as a province is to have a teacher’s training college so that our partnership and Memorandum of Understanding are fully cemented. Kavango East intends to send some of their children to Zimbabwe to study education and we are pushing to have this in no time,” she said.

The visit by the Zimbabwean delegation to strengthen ties also revealed Namibia’s need for agricultural experts with the region’s Governor, Bornifitius Wakudumbo requesting experts to spur its farming sector.