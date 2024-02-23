Zim ready to scale up cooperation: President

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is ready to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with all friendly countries at all levels, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the New Year reception for heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations at State House today, President Mnangagwa said increased cooperation would see through the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as respective countries’ national goals.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is ready to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with your respective jurisdictions at the level of Government-to-Government, Business-to-Business and People-to-People. This will allow Zimbabwe and your countries to deepen all areas of cooperation for the realisation of the SDGs and national priority areas for the benefit of our people. Together, in unity of purpose, we can achieve more.

“We are pleased to highlight that, in line with our engagement and re-engagement policy, Zimbabwe has opened new Missions in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Equatorial Guinea. We envisage that this direct representation will facilitate greater economic interactions with host countries,” said the President.