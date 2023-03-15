Zim holds inaugural tobacco expo

Conrad Mupesa – Mashonalanand West Bureau

THE country recently held its first-ever tobacco expo amid growing calls for farmers to adopt sustainable methods of producing the crop in line with trends being encouraged globally, as efforts to promote agricultural production methods that do not harm the environment pick momentum.

Incidentally, the event, which was held during the ‘month of women’ – March saw women farmers scooping top prizes in recognition of their outstanding farming skills. It was running under the theme: “Enhancing tobacco farming and diverse crop production for Rural and Economic Development.”

First prize winner, Ms Scholastic Tichagwa from Magunje in Hurungwe district said tobacco farming was sustaining thousands of families in the district.

“I am a disabled person but I can still farm despite my condition. Together with my husband, we are effectively utilising the land we got and we expect to realise more from the one-and-half-hectare of tobacco we put under the golden leaf,” she said.

Ms Tabeth Chimuriwo from the Dombo area in Hurungwe came second said tobacco farming had given her a lease of life.

“I’m a widow and tobacco has sustained me. I have managed to take care of my children and grandchildren,” said the farmer who had one hectare under the cash crop.

Addressing farmers, stakeholders and exhibitors at the event, guest speaker Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) Mashonaland East Director, Mr Leornard Munamati said farmers should practise sustainable farming.

“We should try by all means to avoid wanton destruction of indigenous trees that take long to grow. Our farmers should use alternatives fuel, which includes gum trees and coal,” he said.

He also called on farmers to destroy tobacco stalks to improve the quality of their future crops.

Meanwhile, renowned Hurungwe tobacco farmer and transport operator, Dr Sam Nanhanga took advantage of the occasion to challenge contractors and the Government to invest in coal curing systems, as a way of reducing the massive deforestation taking place in the district.

“We are complaining about climate change as a nation so our contractors should invest in environmentally friendly curing systems,” he said amid revelations that an insignificant amount of coal was being availed to farmers for curing processes.

Most tobacco farmers are, however, not equipped with barns and curing systems that can use coal.

Dr Nanhanga who also owns CAG Travel Coaches, called for value addition of tobacco in Hurungwe for farmers to realise more from their activities.

Hurungwe district continues to top Zimbabwe’s tobacco production with this year’s hectarage standing at 32 000 representing 30 percent of the nation’s tobacco crop.