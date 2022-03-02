Zim evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe has evacuated 118 students from Ukraine to safer places following an ongoing military operation in that country and will provide them with air tickets for their return home, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She said this during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

Zimbabwean embassies in Russia and Germany are facilitating the evacuation exercise in Ukraine after an outbreak of war with Moscow.

“Cabinet would like to reassure the nation that the Government is taking all necessary steps to evacuate students and other nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of war with Russia.

“The country’s missions to Moscow and Berlin are facilitating the evacuation mission. To date, a total of 118 students have relocated to the following safer places, Romania 28; Hungary 15; Slovakia 26 and Poland 49,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Government is in the process of buying tickets for the students to come back home.

“There is a Mission official who is currently based in Poland to assist those that need to be repatriated. You will continue to be updated on the situation of students in Ukraine,” she said.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade assured parents and stakeholders that the Government was seized with the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine.

All students in Ukraine were being urged to cross the border to neighbouring Poland where Government intervention was guaranteed there.

In another matter, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was expecting to get some light rains.

“Cabinet wishes to advise the nation that the migration of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone northwards into Zambia, and the tropical cyclones in the Mozambique Channel have contributed to the reduced rainfall activity over Zimbabwe.

“However, in the next seven days, the country is expected to receive mostly light rains with the exception of the extreme northern parts during the forecast period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.