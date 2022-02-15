Zim Davis Cup tennis team named

Sports Reporter

TENNIS Zimbabwe have named the Davis Cup team to take on El Salvador next month in the World Group II play-offs.

The team is made up of Benjamin Lock, Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda and Ethan Sibanda. They will be led by captain Gwinyai Tongoona.

There is only one change to the team with Ethan Sibanda coming in for Thabo Ncube.

Ncube was part of the team that played Tunisia last November in the World Group II knock-outs in Tunis and lost.

Zimbabwe host El Salvador on March 4 and 5 at Harare Sports Club.

The 12 winning nations from the 2022 World Group II play-offs will progress to 2022 World Group II ties. The 12 losing nations will compete in regional Group III events later in 2022.