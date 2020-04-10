Zim cricket selector Jackie du Preez dies

JOHANNESBURG — Leg-spinner Jackie du Preez, who played in the last two Tests of South Africa’s 1966/67 home series triumph over Australia, has died in his home country of Zimbabwe, aged 77. He had been suffering from a heart condition for some time.

His passing — on Wednesday — following illness was confirmed to Sport24 by KwaZulu-Natal-based cousin Russell Kay, who said Du Preez had been a close friend of the then Rhodesia and Zimbabwe all-rounder Duncan Fletcher, former head coach of England, India and Western Province.

Born John Harcourt du Preez in Harare on November 14, 1942, and educated at Prince Edward School, he was a stalwart of an often forceful Rhodesia team in the former Currie Cup domestic competition in South Africa, also featuring such names as Brian Davison, Goofy Lawrence, John Traicos and Colin Bland.

A tobacco farmer by profession, Du Preez was most renowned for his leg-breaks (he bagged 296 first-class wickets at an average of 31.07, with an innings best of eight for 92) although he was a batting factor as well, notching 4 063 runs at 23.76 with one century.

He made his debut for the then-Springboks in the fourth Test of that 1966/67 series against Bobby Simpson’s Australians – a draw at St George’s Park — and was also selected for the fifth and final clash in Johannesburg, which South Africa won by seven wickets to seal the series spoils at 3-1.

Although his bowling opportunities were relatively limited, he got three wickets across his pair of appearances at an average of 17.

Illustrious SA team-mates at the time included Graeme Pollock, Eddie Barlow, Ali Bacher and Mike Procter, while Ian Chappell and Bill Lawry were part of the beaten line-up.

Du Preez also served as a Zimbabwe national selector.

Cricket South Africa has responded with sadness to the passing of du Preez in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday.

Du Preez, always known as Jackie, was one of the many Zimbabweans to play for South Africa under the banner of the South African Cricket Association in his country’s pre-independence days.

Part of a rare breed of leg-spinners in South African domestic cricket in the 1960s, he was also a good enough batsman to be regarded as a genuine all-rounder and he represented South Africa in the final two Test matches against Australia in the 1966-67 season.

He was also an outstanding fielder and combined with Eddie Barlow in a boundary edge double play to run out Bill Lawry before the Australian opening batsman had faced a ball in the final Test match of that series at St. George’s Park.

In addition to his two Test matches that season he also had the outstanding return of 6/95 in 32 overs in the three-day tour match between Australia and Rhodesia which played a major role in his Test match selection.

In a first-class career that lasted nearly 20 years he made more than 4 000 first-class runs, including a century, and took 296 wickets, including 11 fifers. He also took 80 catches. In later years he served as a national selector of Zimbabwe Cricket.

“On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences his family, friends and cricketing colleagues,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul. — Sport24.