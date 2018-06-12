Zim, China cooperation excites VP Chiwenga

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The visiting Chinese business delegation yesterday met Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and held discussions on business prospects under the new administration. China is positioning itself for massive investments in the country since the coming in of the new administration under President Mnangagwa.

The President has adopted a “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy, which has attracted foreign investment worth billions of dollars.

Head of delegation, Mr Che Jun, told journalists after the meeting that he had comprehensive and broad discussion with VP Chiwenga centred on economic cooperation, trade and investments between Zhejiang and Harare.

“My visit here is to implement the agreement signed between the two countries when President Mnangagwa visited China,” said Mr Che, who is the secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the standing committee of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress.

VP Chiwenga concurred with Mr Che saying the delegation was in the country to fulfil the promise they made to President Mnangagwa during his State visit to that country in April.

“So quite a number of areas were discussed in China between his Excellency the President and his counterpart President Xi Jinping. So the party secretary brought with him a big team of business people in Zimbabwe to explore investment opportunities in areas of across the broad economic sector.” Zhejiang is among China’s most prosperous provinces.

It is a top grower of tea and is active in agriculture.

Zhejiang’s agriculture is among China’s most diversified.

Most of Zhejiang’s wealth derives from light industry.

This in part reflects the province’s historical role as a commercial and handicraft centre and a significant textile producer since the 1890s.