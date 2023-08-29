ZEC dismisses V11 allegations

In a statement yesterday, ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana, said: “The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission notes with concern reports circulating on social media to the effect that election agents and observers are being re-called to sign new V11 result forms.

Allegations circulating on social media that election agents and observers are being recalled to sign new V11 result forms are totally false, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said yesterday.

This comes as some in the opposition, particularly the CCC, have been making feeble attempts to discredit Presidential election results pronounced by ZEC on Saturday night.

“The Commission would like to inform the public that the said reports are false.

“The polling station returns, the V11 forms, form part of election residue and copies are sealed in ballot boxes soon after the counting of ballots is completed at the polling station.

“The said ballot boxes are not to be opened by any person until the time specified in the law for their opening and disposal of the contents except by order of the Electoral Court.”

President Mnangagwa, who was the Zanu PF candidate, retained the presidency after he garnered 2 350 711 votes which constituted 52,6 percent against CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s 1 967 343 votes, representing 44 percent of the total votes cast. Consequently, the opposition CCC has been struggling to come to terms with their election loss.

The other candidates in the presidential race, who between them won 3,4 percent of the vote, were Mr Joseph Makamba Busha (Free Zim Congress) 0,4 percent, Mr Trust Chikohora (ZCPD) 0,2 percent, Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP) o,3 percent, Professor Lovemore Madhuku (NCA) 0,1 percent, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC) 1,2 percent, Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC) 0,2 percent, Mr Douglas Mwonzora (MDC) 0,6 percent, Ms Elisabeth Valerio (UZA) 0,2 percent, and Mr Harry Peter Wilson (DOP) 0,2 percent.

Other opposition political parties that contested last week’s harmonised elections have accepted their losses and urged Zimbabweans to be united for the betterment of the country, something the CCC is finding hard to do.