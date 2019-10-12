ZDF team ready for World Games

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces team will on Monday leave for Wuhan, China, for the annual World International Military Sports Council Games from October 15-18.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony for the 42-member team, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Philip Valerio Sibanda, said the team should represent the country well and bring back medals.

“You are lucky to be part of this team, considering the level of competitiveness that is required for one to qualify,’’ said Sibanda.

“We would have liked to have more sporting disciplines, but it was difficult for us, I hope in the next edition we will have a larger contingent. But, in terms of participants, this is the largest contingent as we are always improving yearly.’’ Zimbabwe will host the 2020 international golf tournament in Victoria Falls.

“We are all aware that we will be hosting the International golf tournament at Elephant Hills next year and it’s you who will attract players at events like CISM,’’ said Sibanda.

“You cannot be in a competition to be a loser and we are looking forward to seeing you coming out with good results.

“The Games are aimed at building friendship through sport and that is what we expect from you,” said Sibanda.

Zimbabwe will be represented in three sporting disciplines — golf, which will have nine players, 14 boxers and 13 athletes.