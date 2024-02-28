ZBC chief executive suspended

Herald Reporter

The national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), board of directors has suspended the company’s chief executive officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the board said the reasons for Ms Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.

Meanwhile, the corporation’s finance director, Mr Assael Machakata, has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer for the duration of Ms Chikunguru’s suspension.