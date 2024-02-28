  • Today Wed, 28 Feb 2024

ZBC chief executive suspended

ZBC chief executive suspended Adelaide Chikunguru

Herald Reporter

The national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), board of directors has suspended the company’s chief executive officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the board said the reasons for Ms Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.

Meanwhile, the corporation’s finance director, Mr Assael Machakata, has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer for the duration of Ms Chikunguru’s suspension.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Water boost for Ushewekunze residents National

    Water boost for Ushewekunze residents

    Herald Reporter Perennial water woes in the Ushewekunze suburb will now be a thing of the past following the drilling of solarized tapped boreholes in the area, courtesy of the Presidential Borehole Scheme. President Mnangagwa initiated the project nationwide to provide a safe and reliable water supply to all parts of Zimbabwe. Residents of the Ushewekunze suburb […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey