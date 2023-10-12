Zanu PF Youth League takes campaign to Gutu West by election

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF national Youth League members will descend in the Gutu West constituency to campaign for a resounding victory for the party.

Addressing the Youth League national executive members drawn from the country’s 10 provinces, the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire said the league will descend in Gutu West constituency where a by-election will be held on November 11.

‘’As the Youth League, we have a serious campaign in Gutu West constituency where our deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza is contesting against other candidates.

“We are all aware that one of our own Cde Paradza will be contesting in the forthcoming Gutu West by-elections set for November 11, 2023. In this regard, we must all descend in Gutu and vigorously campaign for our party and our candidate.

“We have a serious campaign ahead of us for Zanu PF to win in Gutu West constituency,” said Cde Machakaire.

He called upon the Youth League members to fulfil the promises made during the campaigning period

“Now that elections have come and gone, we must start working on fulfilling all the promises that we made during the campaign period.

“There are some legacy issues such as youth empowerment, employment, land issues and heifer pass-on programme and the youth vocational skill training which needs the attention of the national executive,” he said.

He challenged the wing to come-up with a five-year plan that will be used to monitor and evaluate programmes at regular intervals.

“We are now fighting for the 2028 elections. We must come up with a scientific five-year plan; a youth empowerment strategy that will be used to monitor and evaluating our regular intervals.

“Symbiotic relations with all relevant stakeholders in youth development initiative should be enhanced if we are to achieve our set targets without leaving anyone or anyplace behind,” said Cde Machakaire.

He commended the Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa for appointing national Youth League members into Cabinet.

“We are expected to craft youth resolutions that will guide the implementation of youth programmes. The party is now preparing for the Annual People’s conference to be hold in Gweru from October 26-29,” he said

He challenged the youth across the country to be visible during the anti-sanctions campaign set for October 25.