Zanu-PF sets accreditation dates

ZANU-PF has announced dates and modalities for the accreditation of delegates for the forthcoming 17th Annual National People’s Conference at Umzingwane Boys’ High School in Matabeleland South Province.

In a statement yesterday, the ruling party’s secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said;

“The Zanu-PF department for security wishes to advise all party structures and invited delegates that accreditation will be conducted as follows.”

Team A, Mashonaland West will be accrediting delegates in Chegutu on November 15 this year.

The same team will move to Karoi on November 17 before proceeding to Chinhoyi on November 19 this year. On November 21 delegates will be accredited at Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central and on November 23 in Bindura and Guruve on November 25.

In Mashonaland East accreditation will take place at Murehwa on November 27, Marondera (November 29) and Chivhu (1 December).

Team B will accredit delegates in Rusape on November 15, Mutare (November 17) and Hot Springs (November 19). Delegates in Masvingo will be accredited at Gutu on November 21, Chiredzi (November 23) and Masvingo (November 25).

In Midlands delegates will be accredited in Zvishavane on November 27, Gweru (November 29) and Gokwe (December 1).

Team C will accredit delegates at Yorkshire in Matabeleland North on November 15, Lupane (November 17) and Binga (November 19).

Bulawayo delegates will be accredited on November 21 to 22 while Plumtree, Matabeleland South delegates will be accredited on November 24. Gwanda delegates will be accredited on November 26 and Beitbridge (November 28).

Team D will accredit Harare delegates at Zanu-PF Headquarters on November 23 while those in the services category will be accredited on November 26.

Officials and security will be accredited on (November 27) while local and foreign media (November 28), local and foreign guests on November 29, ushers and service drivers (November 30) all at Zanu-PF Headquarters.