Zambia plans first ever electronic population census in 2020

LUSAKA. — Zambia will for the first time conduct a Census of Population and Housing electronically.

Acting Director of Census and Statistics Goodson Sinyenga said the 2020 Census will be conducted on August 16, 2020.

He said this during a stakeholders and Cooperating Partners’ meeting on the 2020 Census on Thursday in Lusaka.

Vice President Inonge Wina said that the 2020 Census will be useful in the evaluation of the country’s Seventh National Development Plan and Vision 2030, which is the benchmark to turn the country into the prosperous middle-income country.

Wina noted that the 2020 Census will enable the country to conduct accurate voters’ registration ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

Speaking at the same event, United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan said the 2020 Census will avail Zambia chance to monitor its progress towards meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Rogan pointed out that statistics are instrumental in monitoring national development and assured the Zambian government of the UN’s commitment to providing technical support towards the exercise.

Ministry of National Development Planning recently announced that government would use electronic data collection and Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing methods in the 2020 population census to improve data collection.

Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala said a paper and pencil approach to the 2020 census was neither sustainable nor cost-effective.

Zambia conducts a Census of Population and Housing every one decade. The last census was conducted in 2010. – Xinhua