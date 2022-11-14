‘Youths need training to run successful agri-businesses’

Elton Manguwo

THE Government in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is training youths from the Small Irrigation Revitalisation Programme with a view to economically empower them through running agricultural enterprises.

Chief programme coordinator with the agriculture youth desk in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Mr Nickros Kajengo said the youths’ desk capacitates youth from the IFAD-initiated irrigation schemes with the needed entrepreneurial skills to run successful agricultural enterprises.

Mr Kajengo added: “The programme is aimed at fast-tracking youth participation in the agricultural sector to combat high levels of unemployment by addressing youth empowerment and wealth creation.”

The partnership between IFAD and the Government that started in 2021 has since seen 976 young farmers from four rural provinces receiving financial and material support upon completion of the three-week training programme.

Youth engagement in agriculture continues to be an important aspect of the country’s development, as besides employment creation, youths bring in fresh energy and skills for maximum production and growth of the agriculture sector.

“The smallholder irrigation programme is in line with the desk’s mandate in coordinating and leading in the national capacity building programme as directed by President Mnangagwa during the launch of the provincial youth hubs,” said Mr Kajengo.

The youth desk is making efforts to increase youth participation in agriculture with more than 4000 young farmers having so far been trained on sustainable farming practices, the history of the agrarian reform, farming as business, financial literacy, value addition of crops and livestock production basics in accordance with the mainstreaming of business practices in the agricultural sector.

“We are calling upon the young people to participate in agriculture, as primary production remains a key aspect in economic development. The youths must take advantage of the sound agribusiness environment and level business environment in the country,” said Mr Kajengo.

The youths’ desk is coordinating agricultural projects being funded by various NGOs and inter-governmental agencies such as Green Jobs for rural employment by FAO and opportunities for rural youth employment by SNV.

Mr Kajengo further highlighted that with the country’s economy being agro-based, young people should be absorbed into the mainstream economy, hence the establishment of a youths desk demonstrated the Government’s commitment to ensuring youth participation in the entire agriculture value chain.

Recently the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera underlined the need for the integration of the 65 percent youth population into agriculture stressing how youth’s familiarisation with modern technology was critical for innovation and development of the sector.