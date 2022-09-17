Youth forms organisation to fight societal ills

There are a lot of social problems affecting the youths of today but the ways to solve them is not what it was a decade ago.

What is the problem?

People change and so does the society they live in.

The problems that our grandparents experienced with our parents are not the same that our parents experienced with us.

Nowadays young people are exposed to two major social problems that affect their life negatively.

These social problems include drug abuse, violence, early marriages, social media nad technology among others.

Even though one does not want to be exposed to these problems, it is impossible because its now everywhere.

If one goes to a party, one runs the risk of meeting people doing drugs and other misdemeanours.

Twenty-year-old Darlington Vandira, founded an organisation which is meant to fight societal ills faced by the majority of the young generation nationwide.

The organisation called, “Child Advocacy and Empowerment” was founded two months ago with the support of the youths under the age of 22.

“The main objective of the organization is to help and assist many youths to desist from societal ills — acts such as drug abuse, early child marriages, child prostitution among others. Child Advocacy and Empowerment organisation targets high school leavers, as they are ones exposed to societal challenges”, said Darlington.

The organisation has been conducting drug awareness campaigns and philanthropy acts nationwide.

Recently they donated food hampers to a few girl childs who got themselves in early marriages.

“We are greatly influenced by people around us. Nowadays peer pressure is the reason for most of the bad acts among the youths.

Violence is a major social problem that our society faces. Youths are becoming violent and tend to get involved in fights over minors, only to prove that they have certain power.

Violence is an increasing concern and most neighborhoods have gangs which need to be addressed”, he added.

Every generation has a responsibility to mentor the next generation as a result of ensuring that they are not carried away by deception and wrong social voices.”

The organisation plans to reach all borders of the nation helping the young generation.

Its vision 2025 is to run youths business projects, so as to empower and create employment for the young generation for not to be taken advantage of,” Darlington said.