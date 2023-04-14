Xi Jinping vows ‘solid step after step’ in advancing Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged solid efforts to advance the country’s modernization drive during an inspection tour in Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong Province.

Chinese modernization is based on China’s realities, in line with its national conditions and with clear goals, plans and strategies, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

“We shall work steadily, step after step, to move forward [Chinese modernization],” he said during talks with researchers, entrepreneurs, workers, and representatives from the overseas-funded enterprises, during a visit to GAC R&D Center of GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. in the city.

Xi added that Chinese modernization is fundamentally different from Western modernization, and China cannot take the path of Western modernization, which he said features polarization and plundering of other countries, since it will not work.

During the 20th National Congress of the CPC last October, China made clear that its central task is to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

On Wednesday, Xi also visited LG Display’s manufacturing base in Guangzhou.

During the inspection, he learned about Guangzhou’s efforts to promote high-level opening-up and advance high-quality development in manufacturing, and how local enterprises boost innovation and build self-owned brands.

The Chinese president began his inspection tour of Guangdong Province on Monday in the city of Zhanjiang and on Tuesday inspected Maoming City. – CGTN