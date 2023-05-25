Xi Jinping urges joint BRI building for new prospects of Asia-Europe cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when he delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union via video link upon invitation.

Noting that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Xi said the historical trend toward multipolarity and economic globalization is irresistible, adding that it is the broad consensus of the international community to uphold genuine multilateralism and promote coordinated development across regions.

Xi said Eurasia is the region with the largest population, the largest number of countries and the most diverse civilizations in the world. In the turbulent and changing world, how to proceed with Asia-Europe cooperation not only concerns the well-being of the people in the region, but also has a profound impact on the development of the world, he said.

Xi said he had put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, calling on all countries to work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity and to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, Xi said the ultimate goal of this initiative is to explore new ways for countries from near and far to achieve common development and to open up a “path of happiness” that benefits the whole world.

As a member of the Eurasian family, China’s development cannot be achieved without the Eurasian region, and it also benefits the region, Xi noted.

Xi said it is China’s sincere hope that the synergy between the BRI and the Eurasian Economic Union will be deepened, and all countries will work together with unity and dedication to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation.

Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the second half of this year, Xi said China is ready to work with the countries that took part in the BRI and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, share opportunities, overcome difficulties, create a better future, and work together to write a new chapter in the progress of civilization in a multipolar world.

The second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union was held online and offline in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday, with the theme of Eurasian integration in a multipolar world. – CGTN