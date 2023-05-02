  • Today Tue, 02 May 2023

Xi Jinping sends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Intl Workers’ Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country’s working people ahead of the International Workers’ Day, which falls on May 1 annually.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings and wishes on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi called on the working people to foster an ethos of work, foster respect for model workers, and promote quality workmanship.

He encouraged them to work diligently and boldly engage in innovation to make solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization, and to play a leading role on the new journey to build China into a stronger country and realize national rejuvenation.

Xi also urged Party committees and governments at all levels to protect workers’ legitimate rights and interests, earnestly help them solve their problems and difficulties, and promote a social atmosphere in which work and the working people are treated with reverence and great respect. – CGTN

