Xi calls for stable, dynamic China-France comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023. /Xinhua

Both as firm advocates for a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, China and France have the ability and responsibility to rise above differences and obstacles, keep to the overall direction of a comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, mutually beneficial, enterprising and dynamic and practice true multilateralism for global peace, stability and prosperity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing.

Xi spoke favorably of the momentum of positive and steady growth in the China-France relationship. He stressed that stability, a defining feature and valued asset of this relationship, should be cherished by both sides.

He called on the two sides to make good use of their all-round, high-level communication channels, maintain close communication between the two presidents, and hold a new round of meetings this year for the three high-level dialogue mechanisms, namely the strategic dialogue, the economic and financial dialogue, and the dialogue on people-to-people exchanges.

He said the two sides should respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect each other’s core interests, and properly handle and manage differences. They need to stay committed to mutual benefit and common development.

“China’s pursuit of high-quality development and high-standard opening up will bring France even broader market opportunities,” Xi said, adding that China will work with France to deepen cooperation in such fields as agrifood, space, aviation and civil nuclear energy, foster new cooperation areas including trade in services, green development, and innovation in science and technology, and support the joint development of a carbon neutrality center and joint cultivation of talents.

Xi said China welcomes France as the guest country of honor at the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2024 and the seventh China International Import Expo. China hopes that France will provide Chinese businesses with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment.

Taking the opportunities brought by the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, and the Paris Olympics next year, China will step up cooperation with France in relevant fields, he added.

Xi stressed China’s readiness to continue to act in the spirit of openness and work with France to maintain close communication and coordination in multilateral mechanisms such as the UN, the G20 and the WTO, practice true multilateralism, and counter global challenges like climate change and energy issues. China supports France in hosting the UN Ocean Conference 2025, and welcomes France’s participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

He stressed that China and Europe are two major forces, big markets, and great civilizations in the world, saying that China-Europe relations bear on the well-being of both sides and the stability and prosperity of the world at large. China will keep its Europe policy stable in the long run, continue to see Europe as an independent force in a multi-polar world, and stay committed to a China-Europe relationship that is not targeted at, subjugated to, or controlled by any third party.

“China will work with the EU and take this year’s 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to resume exchanges and dialogues on all fronts, reinforce friendship and cooperation as the keynote of China-EU relations, explore a supply chain partnership featuring stability and mutual trust, and deliver benefits to both sides,” Xi said, expressing the hope that France will play an active, leading role in this regard.

For his part, Macron recalled his last visit to China more than three years ago and expressed his delight at visiting China again to explore with President Xi ways to further elevate the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

He fully agreed with President Xi’s positive assessment of France-China relations and important suggestions on growing the bilateral ties. Next year, France and China will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Over the past six decades, France-China relations have maintained steady and sound growth. Despite their different development models, the two countries have respected each other, communicated with candor, and achieved mutual benefits in their wide-ranging cooperation.

Meanwhile, the two sides have made important progress in jointly meeting global challenges facing the world. France respects and follows the one-China policy. Macron pointed out that he is taking a large delegation to China to seek closer cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

France congratulates China on the success of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and wants to continue close communication and cooperation with China on issues like climate change and food security, Macron said.

He said France is ready to work with China on the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation that China will host. France commends China for its abiding commitment to the purposes of the UN Charter and its positive role in addressing regional and international hotspot issues, and looks forward to closer communication and coordination with China for durable peace and stability in the world.

“France is committed to an independent foreign policy and to the strategic autonomy of Europe, and opposed to stoking confrontation, division and bloc rivalry,” Macron said, adding that France will not pick sides. Instead, France calls for unity and cooperation to keep relations stable between major countries.

He said that France will maintain candid and in-depth communication with China to increase mutual trust, seek common ground while reserving differences, and pursue open cooperation. France will actively contribute to the growth of EU-China relations.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. President Xi emphasized that China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear. It is essentially about facilitating peace talks and political settlement. There is no panacea for defusing the crisis.

Xi said it requires all parties to do their share and create conditions for ceasefire and peace talks through a buildup of trust. China supports Europe in playing its role in the political settlement of the crisis.

Macron shared France’s view on the issue, and commended China’s important role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. France calls for the resumption of political negotiations and a settlement of the crisis through diplomatic means to achieve lasting peace in Europe. France hopes to increase communication and make joint efforts with China toward peace.

At the end of their talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering agriculture food, science and technology, aviation, civil nuclear energy, sustainable development and culture.

The two presidents also jointly met the Chinese and foreign press.