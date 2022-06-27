World Champs an eye-opener: Takaedza

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

SWIMMING coach Masi Takaedza says participating at the 19th FINA World Championships was an eye-opener for Zimbabwe’s swimmers as they experienced a high level of competition.

Zimbabwe had four swimmers – Donata Katai, Denilson Cyprianos, Nomvula Mjimba and Liam Davis – at the global competition that is also featuring water polo, diving, Open water and artistic swimming.

Takaedza said one of the takeaways from the World Championships is the need to raise the level of training.

“The competition was a good eye opener for Zimbabwe swimmers. Overall we are happy we managed to pick up four out of five PBs.

“What we take away from these championships is that we need to ensure that our athletes get more training time. At this level you must be training twice a day,” said Takaedza.

Takaedza conceded there is also lack of exposure to high level competitions which is key if local swimmers are to match the standards at this level.

“For sure that’s one area we are lacking. Obviously we need funding in order for us to be able to expose our swimmers to regular higher level of competition,” said Takaedza.