Women receive mentorship at national bakers’ conference

Business Reporter

More than 300 bakers from the country’s 10 provinces convened in Harare last week for the Sunroma national bakers’ conference to receive mentorship, exchange notes and share experiences on various industry-related matters.

The one-day event dubbed the “Sunroma National Conference”, saw bakers from various confectioneries and individuals, showcasing their craft in baking and related activities.

Participants, mainly women, also received mentoring on various issues that are key to running successful business ventures.

These included branding, health issues, marketing and financial literacy.

One of the speakers, renowned motivational speaker, Mr Arthur Mararaimplored the participants to diligently safeguard their brands, through registering and following all the compliance processes.

The annual event, which is getting bigger and better every year, coincided with the launch of the Sunroma products from Codchem, which is the major sponsor of the bakers’ conference. The Sunroma products consist of baking paste and different flavorings used in baking cakes and other related confectionery products. Speaking at the bakers’ conference, the managing director of Codchem, Mrs Mara Hativagone said her organisation was now working with individual bakers, as part of the organisation’s long-term strategy to service small businesses.

‘”There has been a growing demand for our products, even in remote areas that are currently not being serviced by big wholesalers.

“We decided to work with agents and even individuals so that we can reach many people and communities, and the response has been encouraging, ” she said.

Like any other business, Mrs Hativagone said the absence of or limited market linkages, lack of money for investments and retooling were some of the challenges being faced by bakers