Women officers from South Sudan’s police and prisons system trained on leadership and gender equity by UNMISS

We have to reframe the narrative prevalent in most societies across the world that views female professionals as mere survivors on the career-scape,” said Millicent Alambo, a United Nations Police (UNPOL) Gender Adviser serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Millicent was speaking at the closing of a training session for female officers from the South Sudan National Police Service and the National Prison Service of South Sudan on leadership and gender equality; the three-day initiative was facilitated by the UN Peacekeeping mission and is part of its ongoing efforts to build capacities among local rule of law personnel.

“We must resolutely nurture women and empower them to be fully capable of holding leadership positions that were traditionally considered a male bastion,” she continued.

First Lieutenant Diana Phanuel Kenyi, a participant, agreed with Millicent.

“Democracy is all about giving everybody an equal chance,” said Diana. “As women we are 50 per cent of society and we need to be heard and we need to be represented equally at all levels of our chosen professions. As female police officers we have an added advantage of being able to hear stories that women only feel comfortable sharing with another woman. We must be approachable for the communities we protect and serve. But its also important for citizens to see women in charge of key positions in law enforcement,” she added passionately.

For his part, Lieutenant General Abraham Peter Mayout, Assistant Inspector General of this young nations police service urged participants to be confident and not second-guess themselves or think they are in anyway inferior to their male counterparts.

“There can be no success without failure. So, don’t be afraid to speak up, don’t be afraid to try something new. With hard work, grit and determination, there is nothing a woman cannot achieve,” he stated.

On a related note, the Lieutenant General advised participating officers to build cooperative relationships with all communities so that they build trust, confidence and can work with people to collectively uphold law and order.

A more somber reality was invoked by Victoria Yamoah, an UNPOL Capacity Building and Development Adviser. “Nearly one in every three women around the globe has experienced gender-based violence, such as rape – and this is exacerbated mostly during conflict. The worst part is that such abuse is often under-reported across South Sudan. As women officers, you are uniquely placed to ensure that community members are aware of their responsibility to report any instance of gender-based violence so that survivors get the support they need and perpetrators can be brought to justice,” she stressed.

This activity, which brought together 25 female officers, 7 of whom were prison officers, is part of numerous activities held by UNMISS to mark the annual 16 Days of Activism.

