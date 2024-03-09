Women celebrate and fly high at Doek & Slay Affair

Ladies pose at one of the recent Doek & Slay events in Gweru

Lifestyle Writer

If it is on the international stage, the song that will be currently on playlist is, ‘‘Formation’,’ by Beyonce Knowles.

‘‘Okay, ladies, now let’s get in formation, cause I slay’’

‘‘Prove to me you got some coordination, cause I slay’’

‘‘Slay trick, or you get eliminated . . .’, so goes the song, and this resonates well with the current trend of celebrating women, especially in March — this is their special month.

Happy belated Women’s Day, which was yesterday, actually!

The local song, ‘‘Mambokadzi,’’ by Gemma Griffiths tops it all as it sums the current celebrations.

Well women will always be women.

Elegancy, class and sophistication, among others of the combination, can easily raise mature ladies’ self-esteem, confidence and zeal.

Ladies are a bit special as they are hard to please. It takes a lot of sweet-talking, persuasion, and other tricks to convince them.

But one such concept that has managed to win the hearts of ladies in Zimbabwe is the “Doek & Slay Affair” — an all-female gathering of fun, food and several festivities.

As the name states it, doek — meaning come wearing one and slay, obviously street lingo which was much popularised by Beyonce meaning, dress the part.

Now in its third year, the concept, which has been popularised by local female artistes, has lit Harare, Kadoma, Bulawayo and Gweru since its inception.

In fact, a chat with the founding members revealed that it started off as an empowerment session, a business stunt then winding up with cocktails which later grew to a concert, food exhibition, among other activities.

Today, it is about celebrating women, forget about negative stuff that happened at some of the previous editions, alas men also have a fair share of bad morals at their joints but nothing much is said or the whistle blown.

Remember all that glitters is not gold.

For today let’s keep the shinning surface.

There are reports the concept is heading to the United Kingdom in June and July due to enormous demand.

Besides good music and food being served during the “Doek & Slay” gatherings, it has become a mini-business exposition where ideas are genuinely shared.

Vending stalls and booked tents that are usually erected at “Doek & Slay” gatherings bear enough testimony of serious business taking place.

As we commemorate the ninth day of Women’s Month, organisers of such concepts should not be forgotten.

The concept has evolved into a business forum where ladies get a chance to exchange business ideas and concepts.

While fun is guaranteed, the concept also gives women wings to fly as they get to merry-make on their own.

It’s also a platform where women’s behaviour, temperament and freedom are tested.

One of the main runners of this all-female affair, Anesu Rwanga, is a fine gentleman with ladies at heart.

His job is to simply do the logistics, but doesn’t attend events since they are strictly for ladies. “I am only there to help with logistics like bookings, ticketing and marketing of the event,” said Rwanga.

“It started as a family affair with my mother, Doreen Chiwade being the brains behind it.

“She works with other six ladies and of course supporting staff on the day of the event. It’s strictly an all-women affair, which has been embraced by ladies.”

Rwanga says the concept was meant to unite ladies so they can exchange business ideas. “We have noted that most ladies are self-employed, but they don’t have time to refresh on their own,” he said. “One such a concept that we came up with was the ‘‘Doek & Slay’’ where we wanted them to feel special and take full responsibility for their businesses.

“We are proud that we have managed to transform most ladies into entrepreneurs as they get an opportunity to exchange notes under one roof.”

As part of their Women’s Month celebrations, Rwanga’s team is organising a big bash at Alex Sports Club next month.

“As we join the world in celebrating this special occasion, we are hosting a memorable event at Alex Sports Club to be headlined by Jah Prayzah and Feli Nandi,” he said. “The response is overwhelming as people have started booking tables and other stalls for the day.

“You can see that women now understand our concept where we want to empower them. Our regular fans now understand that there is more to fun than business as they are cashing in on these events.”

Like any other concept, “Doek & Slay” has been marred by its fair share of bad publicity.

The National Sports Stadium fiasco hogged the limelight when it emerged those who attended messed the place, instead of using the provided ablution facilities.

Rwanga, who organised the affair, took time to bring the matter to sleep.

“Events promotion is not for the faint-hearted and I have read a lot about lies that have been said in the press,” he said.

“To set the record straight, there was nothing like that because we always do our part when we organise events.

“There was nothing like that and it was only coming from some of the promoters of the event who wanted to drag our name in the mud. We have suffered a lot of bad publicity and it was once reported that ladies fought over a man. The two ladies only quarrelled over a chair, but when it was reported, it was portrayed in a bad light.

“Of course, people have emotions that but that report was not true at all because we always maintain security at our events. We don’t like drama to mar our events as this movement is meant to empower women who work hard for their upkeep.”

With more event organisers now organising their own “Doek and Slay” events, Rwanga has devised ways that will ensure he remains in the game.

“We are registered promoters and this concept is strictly ours and we won’t entertain copycats,” said Rwanga.

“A lot is happening in this business, but will do our best to ensure that we serve the interest of the ladies. We can’t afford to let down the ladies who have been loyal to us since the inception of Doek & Slay’in Harare.”

Regulars at the event say they can’t afford to miss the event.

A female journalist with one of the country’s dailies, says: “I have never missed this concept because I have learnt quite a lot. Despite that women’s issues are discussed there, I know I will never lack when it comes to juice stories.

“As you know, ladies want drama and you will never run short of it. As a regular, I sometimes get worried when I come across ladies who are behaving like thugs. I have seen it on many occasions each time I have attended these events. There are also bullies among ladies, but we don’t expect it.”

A disgruntled female artiste, who is itching to be part of the event could not hide her disappointment.

“For now, it’s an event for the elite, but I hope next time they will consider us as well,” she said.

“How come we have the same faces performing at the same event? If it’s genuinely for women, we need variety at such events to bring the whole Zimbabwean experience.”