Woman struck by lightning

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 19-year-old woman from Tresspasses Farm in Bindura died after being struck by lightning while visiting a nearby farm during a thunderstorm.

The deceased, Vigilance Mushore, was in the company of her young sister (14) and daughter (6).

Her daughter sustained burns on the forehead and a swollen right eye while the sister was unhurt.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said on Sunday at around 2pm the trio were passing through Guttingwood Farm when a sudden lightning bold struck Mushore.

She died on the spot.

The young sister rushed to a nearby homestead looking for help.

Mushore’s daughter was rushed to Bindura Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Police officers attended the scene and observed that Mushore’s body had burns on the chest and lower back.

Serg Major Chikasha warned people against walking during thunderstorms.

“We advise members of the public to wait until thunderstorms have passed because wet ground is a conductor of lightning,” he said.