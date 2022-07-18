Woman in court for abortion

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A 43-year-old woman is accused of unlawfully terminating her pregnancy and burying the foetus in a shallow grave a few metres from her homestead at Warwick Farm near Lake Chivero in Zvimba.

Memory Mukwatira was taken to Harare Magistrates Court and charged with unlawful termination of pregnancy.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Mukwatira is expected back in court this afternoon for bail application.

She allegedly unlawfully terminated her pregnancy on July 9.

The matter came to light after she continued bleeding resulting in her health deteriorating.