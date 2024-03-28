Warriors job: Mpofu backs Mapeza

Fungai Muderere

Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu says he is satisfied with the job he has done so far at Botswana Premier Soccer League side Sua Flamingoes.

Mpofu is in his second coaching job in the western neighbouring after having first mentored Gaborone-based Masitaoka FC.

“It’s so far so good for us as a club. I think we are moving in the right direction. I think everyone is happy with the progress that we have made so far. We are moving within the club’s goals which is very pleasing to me,” said Mpofu. He was recently in the country during the Fifa international break.

“It is always difficult to coach in a foreign land but all I can say is that the boys are adjusting to my play philosophy. Sua Flamingoes are perched on position nine with 21 points. In our last game that was played on March 16, we played a nil-all draw against Eleven Angels.”

In their last five games, Mpofu’s charges have collected eight points from a possible 15 which translates to a 53 percent success rate. Meanwhile, Mpofu has tipped Botswana-based in-form ex-Bosso player Daniel Msendami to scale greater heights.

Following his consistent and breathtaking performances for Jwaneng Galaxy, Msendami recently earned his first Warriors call-up. “I think he has been improving with each passing game. He is the talk of Botswana and I strongly believe he doesn’t deserve to play in Botswana now. He should just go far and continue to improve his game. I do not doubt his capabilities. There is quality in him,” said Mpofu.

Msendami was part of the Warriors squad that took part in the four nations invitational tournament that was hosted by Malawi.

The Warriors were under the tutelage of FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza, who is not new to the senior national team set-up. Asked about Mapeza’s capabilities to help the Warriors achieve their goal of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Mpofu said:

“With all the necessary support, I think Mapeza can help us achieve that. He is a veteran coach who has played at bigger stages including the European Champions League. He is a great disciplinarian who can handle any player whether he or she is based in Europe. I have worked with him before; he is a great coach who wants things done professionally.”