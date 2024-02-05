Warrant of arrest for Prophet Chari

Court Correspondent

The founder of Grace Family International Church Evidence Chari who is facing allegations of assaulting and threatening a woman who had given him a car to use has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up for trial today.

Chari’s trial was supposed to start today before Harare magistrate Mrs Ntombizodwa Sibanda after he indicated last Friday, that he wanted to be represented by a lawyer.

He is facing threats and assault charges.

Chari allegedly threatened the complainant Caroline Roberts after having a misunderstanding emanating from a car that belongs to Roberts that was involved in an accident while being driven by Chari.

On another charge, Chari allegedly assaulted Roberts when they met at the Harare Main Post Office on 14 January.

This is after Roberts was trying to talk to him about the vehicle issue and Chari allegedly became violent and banged the door of the motor vehicle which hit Roberts and she got injured.

A report was filed at the police leading to the arrest of Chari.