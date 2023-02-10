War vets postpone congress

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has advised the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) to postpone its Congress until after the elections as the ex-combatants lead in the campaigns for both the ruling Zanu-PF party and its leader.

In a letter to the chairman of ZNLWVA, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said President Mnangagwa would grace the Congress.

“His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, accepted an invitation to be the Guest of Honour at your 2023 National Congress. His Excellency, however, suggested that the National Congress be deferred until after the 2023 harmonised elections.

“I implore the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association to be guided accordingly,” read the letter in part.

Cde Mutsvangwa said over the years, war veterans have been the bedrock of the revolutionary party, usually heading campaigns for Zanu PF, and this year is no different.

“We are most honoured and delighted that HE President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has promised to attend our ZNLWVA Congress at an opportune occasion soon after the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.

“In the meantime our membership, the seasoned and tempered cadres of the party, are busy doubling down in full support of the voter registration membership mobilisation so as to deliver an epochal landslide to their patron, Cde EDM, the First Secretary and Party President”.

Towards that end, Cde Mutsvangwa said the setting up of the War Veterans Wing in Zanu PF could never have come at a better time.

“This revolutionary and noble endeavour of politics by the trusted cadreship received a big shot in the arm with the setting up of the League of War Veterans as an organ of the Party of the Permanent Zimbabwe Revolution”.

Last Friday, the ZNLWVA executive met in Harare to once again pledge their full loyalty to the party President, while also appealing for speedy granting of Special Economic Zone Status for the Manhize DISCO Tsingshan Iron and Steel Works, their cherished project they championed from inception at their 2013 Masvingo Congress.