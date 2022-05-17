VP Chiwenga meets Indonesian counterpart

Mukudzei Chingwere in JAKARTA, Indonesia

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is today scheduled to meet his Indonesian counterpart, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and discuss issues pertaining to economic cooperation, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Their meeting will be held on the sidelines of the ongoing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash) Sector Ministers Meeting being held in the Southeast Asian country.

VP Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Health and Child Care, is leading a high powered Zimbabwean delegation to this year’s edition of the Sector Ministers Meeting as part of efforts by Government to benchmark its intervention to best global practice.

Zimbabwe, which is steering towards an upper middle income economy under President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, is angling to tap from the Indonesian example, which according to the World Bank, has seen them developing to become the world’s 10th largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. Indonesia has slashed poverty prevalence by more than half since 1999.

Speaking to the media yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the Zimbabwean delegation will take advantage of the Wash summit to pursue other projects aimed at improving the economy.

“I am going to be meeting with my counterpart and there are a number of protocols which were signed many years ago and we want now to revamp them,” said VP Chiwenga.

“One of these areas is agriculture and there are a number of such areas which had been signed between the two countries and we want to revamp them.”

Indonesia’s envoy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Dewa Sastrawan, who is here for the Sector Ministers Meeting, said the host country has arranged several engagements for VP Chiwenga, which will see him visit several firms including those in value addition and beneficiation.

Also lined up to meet VP Chiwenga are representatives from companies in the renewable energy sector, military equipment hardware and electronic media service providers, among others.

Value addition and beneficiation is one of the centre pieces with which Government hopes to foster rapid economic growth and employment creation.

Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and a member, as well as the president of the G20 group.

It is set to host the world’s richest nations under the G20 banner this year, as it continues to asset its increasing participation in the global economic matrix. The manufacturing sector is Indonesia’s largest economic contributor followed by agriculture. Its export basket is dominated by crude petroleum and natural gas, rubber, coffee, cocoa and palm oil.