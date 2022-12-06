Violent thunderstorms, localised hail expected today

In a daily advisory report, the Met Department said: “Tomorrow, Tuesday 6 December cloudy conditions forecast across the whole country, spreading from the north-west in the morning to the south-east by evening . . ."

Bulawayo Bureau

Violent thunderstorms and localised hail, which may damage property, are expected countrywide today and tomorrow, the Meteorological Service Department forecast yesterday.

Bulawayo, Tsholotsho and Plumtree yesterday started receiving rainfall from a cloud band moving in from Botswana.

In a daily advisory report, the Met Department said: “Tomorrow, Tuesday 6 December cloudy conditions forecast across the whole country, spreading from the north-west in the morning to the south-east by evening.

“Thus, morning showers are expected in parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan leading to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the country. It should be mild in the morning becoming hot by afternoon.”

MSD said tomorrow morning, rains and mild conditions will be expected.

“It should be warm in the afternoon with thunderstorms in place and heaviest rains along the main watershed,” it said.

The department warned members of the public of lightning strikes, adding that windy conditions could blow off roofing and damage properties.

“Note that lightning can strike from a large distance,” said MSD. “Thus, if you hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing lightning then you are close enough to getting struck. Go into a vehicle or house. Do not ride at the back of an open vehicle or ox-drawn cart during a thunderstorm.”

The Met Department has projected normal to above normal rainfall in this season.

With the season in full swing, Cabinet two weeks ago adopted the muIti-hazard contingency plan for the rainy season to deal with rain related disasters.

As a result of climate change, the country has not been spared from adverse weather conditions which include flash floods and cyclones.