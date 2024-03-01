Vincent brothers in tee off in Saudi Arabia

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Vincent brothers Scott and Kieran will take their golf bags to Saudi Arabia for the LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens and Country Club from today until Sunday.

LIV Golf Jeddah is the fourth tournament for the siblings this year.

In their first three attempts, the Vincent brothers managed to make the cut and also finished tied on all occasions.

Scott will start from hole ten together with Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford while Kieran will be on the tee box number 11 along with Kalle Samooja and Jinichiro Kozuma.

Kieran will be joined by Finland’s Samooja and Japan’s Kozuma whom he also earned the three golden tickets for promotion for the LIV Golf Tour card in December.

Scott will represent the Iron Heads team and Kieran will be under the Legion XIII.

The LIV Golf League returns to Jeddah for the third time, though fans will note that this year’s event is much earlier in the schedule than in previous seasons.

The trek to Saudi Arabia had previously taken place in mid-October.