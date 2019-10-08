Veld fires decline 11pc — EMA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) says the country has this year recorded a 10,99 percent reduction in the total land destroyed by veld fires this season in comparison to the same period last year.

The fire season in Zimbabwe stretches from July 31 to October 31 of each year.

EMA’s manager responsible for Education and Environment Ms Amkela Sidanke said yesterday that they recorded a total of 907 fire incidences which destroyed 572 795,33 hectares of land during the period under review.

“This translates to 10,99 percent decrease in area burnt and 27,38 percent decrease in fire incidents; compared to the same period in 2018 when 1 249 fire incidences were recorded during the same period burning 643 482,01 ha of land,” she said.

“The decrease is attributed to awareness efforts by the regulatory authorities to stakeholders to prevent veld fires as well as the positive change in community perception on fire management.

“However, it is unfortunate that two adults died due to veld fires in this year’s fire season. You will note that by the end of the 2018 fire season, a total of 1 190 174,89 hectares of land had been burnt following 1 595 veld fires recorded compared to 1 268 534,31 hectares burnt from 2 705 fire incidences in the 2017 fire season. There was a 41,04 percent reduction in the number of fire incidences and a 6.2 percent reduction in hectares burnt in 2018. Five deaths were recorded due to fires in 2018.”

She said so far they were working to enforce laws relating to fires and that so far they had issued tickets to 102 fire offenders and facilitated the opening of 10 dockets.

The official said they had also taken two fire offenders to court where their cases have been finalised, while three others have appeared before traditional courts.

“The causes of over 70 percent of these fires remain unknown, thus posing a challenge in the apprehending of those who could have started these fires; but investigations are ongoing with the assistance of ZRP and affected communities.

“In addition, less than 10 percent of the fires have known causes among them negligence in handling fires, deliberate causing fires, land clearing and children playing with fires among others. The rest of the fire causes remain as suspected and are still under investigation,” said Ms Sidanke.

She said their officials will remain firmly on the ground monitoring the performance of the fire season until it end this month.

Ms Sidanke also advised members of the community to avoid lighting fires either at their individual homesteads or business premises during the fire season as provided for by the law.