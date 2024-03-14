US$720 000 money heist: Three police officers in court for stealing robbed money

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Three police officers have been apprehended by the authorities for their alleged involvement in a case where they are accused of taking US$22 000 from two security guards who had picked US$53 000 that was left behind by robbers.

The security guards, Cornellius Chimukange and Nesbert Kachungwe from JP Security, discovered the money at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare, after the robbers fled.

The police officers, Detective Sergeant Since Asima, Constable Perseverance Chisango and Constable Weston Muzoriwa, are said to have recovered the money from the security guards and then allegedly shared it among themselves.

Asima, Chisango, and Muzoriwa yesterday appeared in court before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who approved their warrant for further detention.

They are expected to return to court tomorrow.

Three other police officers, including Constable Paradzai Matubu of ZRP Bindura Rural, Constables Fredrick Moyo and Prosper Chimbumu of ZRP Harare Central, are still at large.

Meanwhile,Muchikange and Kachungwe were on Tuesday, sentenced to an effective two years in jail by Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera.

Initially, the magistrate had sentenced them to 48 months in prison with a six-month suspension on condition of good behavior.

However, the remaining 42 months were suspended under the condition that they repay US$18 650 resulting in a total of two years in prison.

They shared the money, with Muchikange buying a Nissan Sylphy sedan for US$3 700 and a residential stand for US$6 000 in Eastview, Harare.

He also used US$2 500 to pay lobola to his in-laws.

Kachungwe bought a Nissan AD van for US$6 100 using his share of the spoils as well as building materials valued US$1 000.