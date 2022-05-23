UPDATED: Four people die as Zupco buses collide head-on

23 May, 2022 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
UPDATED: Four people die as Zupco buses collide head-on

The Herald

Crime Reporter

Four people died while 32 others were injured this morning after two Zupco buses collided head-on along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The accident occurred around 7.45am at the 101km peg.


National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.


The first ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Both drivers died in the collision and were trapped under the buses while one passenger died on the spot and another upon admission at  Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital while 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.


The haulage truck driver is said to have tried to warn the driver of the Banket-bound bus by sounding his horn but the bus proceeded to overtake.

One of the survivors, William Mutimutema said both buses were speeding.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting