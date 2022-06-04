‘Until politics do us part’

Mrs Sibanda (centre) said she was lured by Zanu PF’s progressive development policies that resonate well with the public and the party’s open-door policy stance.

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

EVERY marriage has its share of problems and many a couple weather the storms together, however, not for Memory Sibanda, the wife of CCC Binga North MP Prince Dubeko-Sibanda, who was disillusioned not only at home but also with her husband’s political beliefs.

Memory, who recently defected to Zanu-PF, said in an interview that while as a young woman she had her fair share of fantasies and fears, she was for 15 years sailing in a boat that was destined to sink and eventually decided to sever ties with Hon Dubeko-Sibanda.

They didn’t share the same vision both at home and politically.

For starters, she said, she could not continue warming herself on the CCC logs of greed, incompetence, insatiable appetite for power, and myopia.

The mother of four said the opposition members are after self-enrichment and will stop at nothing to discredit the country if that will earn them a few pieces of silver.

“That is why most of the CCC councillors are embroiled in corrupt activities at the expense of the general populace,” Mrs Sibanda said.

She said the opposition party does not have policies sellable to the public but instead dreams of toppling the Government from power and inviting former colonisers to lead Zimbabwe.

“I was married to an opposition member. I am a mother of four. My past experience for the past 15 years in opposition politics is that there are a lot of experiments being done. Yes, they talk of bringing change to Zimbabwe, but they do not have policies that will take the country forward.

“Theirs is just a talk show. They play to the gallery. They are after positions while they do not have the people at heart”.

Since its formation in 1999, its charges have been caught on the wrong side of the law, often licking their hands, as they help themselves with little contrite on public funds.

“If you want to look at CCC parliamentarians and councillors, the majority do not have educational or professional qualifications.

“They only make noise in Parliament instead of articulating issues that take the country forward. Instead, they deceive the electorate,” said Mrs Sibanda.

She said it is her constitutional right to choose a political party of her choice.

“I was groomed in Zanu PF, I decided to come back home. If I analyse, I can see that I benefited everything which I own from Zanu PF and only got married to an opposition husband, whom I am now divorcing because of his inconsistent behaviour,” Mrs Sibanda said.

Zanu PF policies, she said, hold the future for Zimbabwe. She, just like hundreds of former CCC officials who have now seen the light, came to her Damascene moment when the light of the Second Republic shone on her face.

“Basically this has to do with putting the nation first. I want to stress that this is a personal decision that I have taken. I have travelled for 15 years within the opposition following my husband but I quit after I realised the need to contribute to the development of the country using the experience I have acquired.

“The only way for me to do that is to join the ruling party which has the policies that drive the country,’’ Mrs Sibanda said.

She castigated the opposition outfit for opposing the Government for the sake of opposing.

In her letter to the Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland North province, Mrs Sibanda said she was lured by Zanu PF’s progressive development policies that resonate well with the public and the party’s open-door policy stance.