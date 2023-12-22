‘Unity key to national development’

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Unity among Zimbabweans is a foundational cornerstone that transcends ethnic, racial, gender, class and other superficial binaries, pursuant to Zimbabwe’s continued development, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said yesterday.

Today the country is celebrating National Unity Day to commemorate the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 by the country’s founding fathers, the late President Robert Mugabe and his deputy Dr Joshua Nkomo.

This year marks 36 years since the signing of the Accord.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Muswere said the ensuing peace and tranquillity would not have been made possible had it not been for unity among Zimbabweans.

“Our nation enjoys peace and tranquillity owing to the founding state-making processes underpinned on a common struggle for liberation, unity equality and national development,” he said.

“Therefore, the celebration of National Unity Day is reflective of the monumental journey we have travelled together in nation-building. Unity compels us to transcend ethnic, race, gender, class and other superficial binaries.

“It must be underscored that 22 December is an important part of our national calendar as it marks the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. The Unity Accord was part of a long-lasting initiative to unite the people of Zimbabwe and to bring harmony to the nationalist formations of our armed struggle.”

Dr Muswere said President Mnangagwa’s administration was committed to ensuring the values of the Unity Accord are upheld.

The people-centred policies and programmes initiated by the Second Republic were evidence of this commitment.

“In the Second Republic, the values of the Unity Accord have been reinforced through various people-centred policy interventions, institutions and development initiatives spearheaded by His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” he said.

Dr Muswere outlined initiatives spearheaded by the Second Republic for the betterment of the citizenry’s livelihoods.

Some of Government’s interventions include the National Development Strategy 1, that ensure no one and no place was left behind in Zimbabwe’s development and growth trajectory.

“These include, but are not limited to: The national philosophy ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo’; the policy architecture anchored on ‘Leaving No One and No Place Behind’; the introduction of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme for macro-economic stability; the National Development Strategy 1 for inclusive economic growth by 2030; infrastructure development in all provinces; road construction and rehabilitation across all provinces; the implementation of the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme in all provinces to promote increased agricultural productivity; dam construction in all provinces; establishment of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission; creation of the Political Actors Dialogue; and establishment of the Matabeleland Collective Organ,” he said.

President Mnangagwa, said Dr Muswere, was committed to Zimbabweans’ continued unification and empowerment. This had been the objective of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle for independence.

“The traditional leaders organ has also been strengthened in terms of its mandate of promoting social cohesion and integration,” he said.

“All these initiatives are evident of the President adherence to the objectives of the liberation struggle, the ethos of nationalism and national development. As we all draw a leaf from the national inclusive model by the Head of State and Government, we must ensure that unity cascades to all levels of society.”