‘Unity Day must be cherished by all’

Ivan Zhakata and Leonard Ncube

Zimbabweans yesterday commemorated Unity Day in different ways, with some taking their families out to have fun, while others held social soccer tournaments and those whose companies have closed for the year, travelled to various destinations including rural areas ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Unity Day celebrations are held annually on December 22 to commemorate the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 by the country’s founding fathers, the late President Robert Mugabe and his deputy Dr Joshua Nkomo.

The founding fathers signed the Unity Accord following disturbances in Zimbabwe’s southern provinces.

In separate interviews, many people said Unity Day was important to all Zimbabweans as it brought peace, which has in turn promoted development.

Mr Tanyaradzwa Kwande of Mabvuku, said: “The Unity Accord is important for us as Zimbabweans as it has brought peace, which is a prerequisite for development.

“A nation that has no peace, has no development. This is clear in some countries across the world.”

Ms Fortunate Tirivangani of Hopley, Harare, said: “While Unity Day should be celebrated for bringing peace, everyone in Zimbabwe should feel challenged to ensure that all their actions promote peace.

“As Zimbabweans we want peace, those advocating for violence should know that the full mighty of the law will descend on them.”

In Victoria Falls, businessman Mr Mhangarai Tivatyi: “All races and tribes that visit Victoria Falls have needs such as food and this is provided by locals. Independence and unity allowed us free movement and the idea of working in a tourism place like Victoria Falls.

“Unity brought peace and tourism and we have to build our country brick by brick, using the mortar which is our economy. So if we are not united, we won’t go anywhere and we fall. We need to teach our younger generation about peace so that we have a peaceful Zimbabwe.”

Tourism executive Mr Ephias Mambume said: “Whatever is done in the spirit of unity should be applicable to people and business because there is a close connection between business and politics.

“So we should be seen enjoying Unity Day both in politics and in business based on the gains that we get or anticipate.”

Mr Mambume, the proprietor of Mbumez Wabantu Family Centre in Victoria Falls, organised a Unity Day Gala where a number of artists were expected to entertain people last night.

Former Victoria Falls mayor Alderman Nkosilathi Jiyane, who is also Zanu PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee Secretary for Administration, said the Unity Accord ended hostility and planted a seed of peace and unity among the people.

“This unity should be celebrated and enjoyed today as independence. As far as I am concerned I think this was the best step taken by our leaders as all Zimbabweans today enjoy peace and tolerance which should also be felt in business,” said Alderman Jiyane.

Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association chairman Mr Kelvin Moyo concurred saying:

“Residents know about Unity Day but they take it politically. We should educate the younger generation to understand that it speaks to socio-cultural cohesion so that we build self-consciousness among people especially youths.”

In a statement yesterday, Parliament of Zimbabwe said the Unity Accord should be cherished by all.

“This is the anchor of our Unity Accord celebration and the pinnacle of our national peace. This auspicious occasion, birthed by the signing of the historic Unity Accord which ushered the nation into an abiding political tranquillity, should never be taken for granted. “The Unity Accord deserves cherishment by all peace loving Zimbabwean citizens. No wonder the galvanising spirit of nationalism and patriotism, the quintessential fabric of this great nation, is being strengthened under the able stewardship of His Excellency, the President. Dr. E.D Mnangagwa,” said Parliament.

The statement added that the President was committed to a progressive State where “no one and no place is left behind”.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe said it joined the President and the nation in celebrating Unity Day, adding that “time beckons us to continue to live in the spirit of togetherness, tolerance, sisterly and brotherly co-existence”.

The Rural Electrification Fund said as peace loving Zimbabweans enjoy their unity and togetherness, they are forging ahead with their mandate of providing access to energy in the form of the conventional grid electricity, solar and biogas to all communities for economic empowerment and development.

TelOne said: “TelOne joins the nation in celebrating National Unity Day. We remain committed to playing our part by connecting the country through affordable communication solutions, building on the strong foundation of a united Zimbabwe.”