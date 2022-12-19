Two women jailed for dealing in dagga

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two Chipinge women who were caught with six kilogrammes of dagga have each been sentenced to an effective three years behind bars.

Joyce Sithole (48) and Chipo Mazungunye (45) were convicted of unlawful dealing with drugs charges after a full trial.

They appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

He sentenced the duo to four years each in jail and suspended one year on the condition of good behaviour.

The dagga was forfeited by the State.

Prosecuting, Ms Pamela Dzinduwa told the court that on December 4 at around 7pm, CID Beatrice members received information from a reliable source that Ranganai Panda of plot 20, village 1, Greenlands farm in Beatrice was in possession of drugs.

The police searched the house with consent from house owners which led to the recovery of one twist of dagga in his bedroom.

Ms Dzinduwa further told the court that when Panda was interviewed he indicated that he bought it from Sithole and Mazungunye who were distributing it. They were camped at their brother, Witness Makotowe’s house in Beatrice.

Police proceeded to Makotowe’s house where they recovered 6,120 kgs of dagga stashed in a 50 kg bag.

The investigations revealed that the pair was in the business of selling dagga in Beatrice which they bring from Chipinge.