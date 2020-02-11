Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

NAIROBI. – Two chiefs from Seme Sub-County in Kisumu were on Sunday arrested for allegedly allowing a civilian’s coffin to be draped in a Kenyan national flag.

South Central Seme Location Chief Christabel Ombok and Lower Kombewa Assistant Chief Maricus Obuya Odemba were arrested, moments after they allegedly shared the photographs in a WhatsApp group.

According to Kisumu County Commander Ranson Lolmodooni the administrators were present at the burial in Seme.

He said that the burial ceremony was going on well before mourners suddenly covered the coffin with a Kenyan flag.

“The administrators, who were present at the burial, took photos of the same and shared them in a WhatsApp group instead of taking action against the perpetrators,” said Mr Lolmodooni.

He indicated that the two were arrested and briefly held at the Maseno Police Station before being released on a police bond.

“That was clear misuse of the flag yet the administrators failed to carry out their duties in apprehending the perpetrators,” said Mr Lolmodooni.

He said that the police are investigating the matter with a view to either arraigning them to answer to charges of misuse of the national flag, or exploring other internal disciplinary mechanisms.

The incident happened on Sunday when Kenyans were viewing the body of retired President Daniel arap Moi which was lying in state at Parliament Buildings for the second day.

The casket was draped in the national flag. – Daily Nation