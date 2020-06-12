Tutani says they remain hopeful

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

VETERAN coach Arthur “Tuts’’ Tutani, the coach of newly-promoted ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side, Simba Bhora, says he is still hopeful the season will get underway.

The Shamva-based side were in an advanced stage of their preparations when the start of the season was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Simba Bhora are returning to the league about a decade since they almost got promoted into the Premiership.

Tutani, who is considered a specialist when it comes to helping clubs gain promotion into the top-flight league, had assembled a competitive side.

“We had covered a lot of ground and the players were responding well as the fitness level were quite high when we broke,’’ he said.

“We had played about six practice games against Dynamos, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Golden Eagles and Commando Bullets

“We were ready for the kick-off.”

The team have since provided their players with training programes which are being monitored by the officials.

“We have assembled a good squad of youth and experienced players whom we have provided with training programmes and our fitness trainer visits to supervise them weekly.

“If given permission by the the Government to resume football, we are going to start from pre-season again and this needs, at least, six weekd for us to get going,” said Tutani.