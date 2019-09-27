Tuku memorial: Tonight is the night

Arts Reporters

Oliver Mtukudzi could have turned 67 years on September 22, but fate had it otherwise.

At the time of his death on January 23, the katekwe singer had recorded 66 albums.

He had also done countless collaborations with upcoming and established artistes locally, regionally and internationally.

A gig will be held at the Glamis Arena to celebrate the superstar’s works and life.

South African music outfit, Mi Casa and Zambians — Amayenge and James Sakala — will headline events at the memorial show dubbed “Tuku Memorial Concert” in Harare.

Mi Casa, Amayenge and James Sakala arrived to a rapturous welcome yesterday hosted at the exquisite Dreams Nightlife, formerly Club Sankayi, in the capital.

An array of local artistes have been lined up for the show that is expected to start at 8pm till tomorrow morning.

Alick Macheso, who is basking in the glory of his collaboration with dancehall singer Freeman on the song “Ngaibake”, will be challenged to the country’s best number one musician’s crown by other trending singers.

On the same side of the dice, Jah Prayzah, might also want to prove to the world why he has been, of late, called to perform among the world’s best at a number of international music gigs.

JP, as he is affectionately referred to by his followers, might also want to show to the world that he was worth being nominated for continental awards slated for Ghana in November.

There will be another “battle” as Zimdancehall singers Souljah Love, Enzo Ishall, Tocky Vibes, Kinna and Blot are set to outshine each other away from the City Centre, where these artistes always stage their rivalry in music.

However, all eyes will be on Selmor Mtukudzi, who has touched the hearts of many with her late father’s dance routines that she performs alongside Tuku’s friend, Eric “Picky” Kasamba.

Of late, Selmor has been performing her father’s songs with Kasamba spicing her act with the late Mtukudzi’s dances.

Selmor’s half sister, Samantha, will also take to the stage supported by the Black Spirits.

Elsewhere, sungura godfather Nicholas Zakaria and The Charambas — Charles and Olivia — are expected to headline events at tomorrow’s Commissioner General of Police’s Funfair to be held at Morris Depot in Harare.

Andy Muridzo, Killer T, Sulumani Chimbetu, Diamond Musica, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and the Police Band are expected to perform at the event.

Tryson Chimbetu and his Marxist Brothers will be sampling new songs at Eland PaGango at Kuwadzana 6 shopping Centre.

Tomorrow, he will be at Usahwira Bar in Western Triangle, Highfield.

On Sunday, the “Mai Maria” hit maker will entertain guests at Prophet Sham’s birthday bash in Highfield.

Seh Calaz will be performing at Club Werras in Marondera before travelling to Kadoma for The Annual 2019 Shutdown show at Odyssey.

Sungura musician Simon Mutambi will tonight perform at Dot Com in Chinhoyi before dating his fans at BZ Nite Club in Concession on Sunday.

Josphat Somanje will tonight sample new music at Club Joy Centre at Machipisa Shopping Centre where Paradzai Mesi will also play latest songs from “Chenjera Kukangira Pakatsvira Dzimwe” tomorrow.

Urban groover ExQ will join Enzo Ishall, Nutty O, Takura and Tammy Moyo at Elysium Summer Festival to be held tomorrow at Borrowdale Country Club.

Primus Inc will tomorrow host the forest festival at Mukuvisi Woodlands.