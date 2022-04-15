Tribute to our gallant Warriors and their famous victories

HISTORY MAKERS . . . The Warriors squad that won Zimbabwe its first continental football title soon after Independence when they lifted the CECAFA Cup after beating Kenya 2-0 in the final at Rufaro on October 13, 1985, (standing from extreme left) Freddie Mkwesha (assistant coach), Stanley ‘’Sinyo’’ Ndunduma, Charles “Chola’’ Chirwa, Mick Poole (head coach), Mike Mhlanga, John “JP’’ Phiri, Oliver “Flying Saucer’’ Kateya, Shacky “Mr Goals’’ Tauro, Ernest Mutano, Joel “Jubilee’’ Shambo, Ashton “Papa’’ Nyazika (assistant coach), and Peter Nyama (assistant coach); and (crouching from left) Gift “Ghetto’’ Mpariwa, David “Chikwama’’ Mwanza, Moses “Bambo’’ Chunga, Misheck ‘’Scania’’ Chidzambwa (captain), David Zulu, Japhet “Shortcat’’ Mparutsa, Edward “Madhobha’’ Katsvere and James Takavada.

Charles Mabika Special Correspondent

AS we celebrate our 42nd Independence Anniversary on Monday (April 18), I would like to pay tribute to the various Warriors squads that have won some silverware over this period.

The period from 1980 till now was illuminated by a host of brilliant artists on the pitch and on the technical bench. It’s also sad that the country’s finest ever player, the late George “Mastermind” Shaya, was in the twilight of his career as he hung up his boots in 1982 and missed out on competing in the various international competitions that had arrived after Zimbabwe’s re-entry was sanctioned by FIFA following the young nation’s birth that came with a “one man, one vote” election for majority rule.

It all started on that historic day on April 18, 1980, when the first Independence Cup final was held at Rufaro before a massive crowd of over 40 000.

Four great Southern African footballing nations had been invited at the inaugural tournament: Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi.

Zimbabwe knocked out the Mambas of Mozambique 6-1 in their semi-final while Chipolopolo of Zambia, who would turm out to be the Warriors greatest African rivals in the following years, beat the Flames of Malawi 2-0 in the other tie.

So the stage was set for a nail-biting encounter . . . and that’s exactly what it turned out to be!

Gangling local coach, John Rugg of Rio Tinto, had put together an impressive side that included the likes of dependable defenders Graham “Iron Man” Boyle, Ephert “Mwara” Lungu and skipper Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa; and midfielders David “Naughty Flea” Muchineripi, David “Yogi” Mandigora and Max “Shaluza” Tshuma.

The previous night had been lit up by the rhythmic and resonating sounds of the late King of Reggae, Bob Marley, who drove the thousands into frenzied pomp and fanfare past midnight with his many popular compositions including the newly-composed hit single “Zimbabwe”, whose lyrics depicted the country’s brave liberation struggle that led to the attainment of Independence.

When the big match kicked-off on the following day, Chipolopolo struck first after only 10 minutes through their gangling and tricky left-winger, Peter Kaumba, who beat the new nation’s muscular ‘keeper, Frank Mkanga, with a glancing header which stunned the large crowd into silence.

The Zambians went to the break leading by that strike.

It seemed like all those initial Uhuru celebrations would be spoilt by the pinnacle event as only eight minutes remained with the Warriors still trailing to Kaumba’s solitary and early goal.

Then the hard-working and slippery left wing-back, Oliver “Flying Saucer” Kateya, who had recently been converted from a speedy forward by his coach (Shepherd Murape) at Dynamos, accelerated down the byline before he floated a perfect cross that was headed home by industrious midfielder ‘’Yogi’’ Mandigora, who beat impressive Zambian ‘keeper Ken Mwape, to make it 1-1.

The deafening roar that greeted that equaliser must have been heard all over the high-density suburb of Mbare where the giant stadium – Rufaro – is situated.

Barely seven minutes later, the ‘’Flying Saucer’’ Kateya droned his way down the wing again and sent another inviting delivery to centre striker Shacky “Mr Goals” Tauro who rose highest to nod the ball home past the hapless Mwape.

The whole stadium also rose up to salute Tauro’s goal but play was stopped for about five minutes as the Zambians protested to local referee Felix Sanyika that Tauro was off-side when he scored, prompting one angry Zambian official to say: ‘’Even a pilot on a jet could see that the scorer (Tauro) was clearly off-side!!”

But Sanyika stood his ground and the goal stood!

As he blew the final whistle, thousands raced onto the pitch to congratulate and hug their heroes, catching the police details at the stadium by surprise.

It seemed the foundation for an exciting football journey for the new nation had been laid. And sure enough, five years later, the Warriors struck gold again.

This time the Central and East African Football Associations (Cecafa) Cup finals tournament was hosted by Zimbabwe and had five other nations – Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Uganda and Zambia.

After the two group matches, the Warriors, now under the tutelage of head coach Mick Poole, clashed with the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the final at Rufaro on October 13, 1985.

In an exciting duel, ‘’Mr Goals’’ Tauro and Gift “Ghetto” Mpariwa struck to give the Warriors a 2-0 victory.

The outstanding player in that match was tear-away right winger, Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma, who was at the heart of most of the hosts’ moves.

The following are Zimbabwe’s other crowning moments:

2000 Cosafa Cup: In a two-legged final played on a home and away basis, Zimbabwe beat Likuena of Lesotho 6-0 on aggregate with Thabang Mahlakagoe (own goal), William “Golden Fox”, Mugeyi, Luke “The Midlands Destroyer” Petros (2), Benjani “The Undertaker” Mwaruwari,and Robson “Robbo” Chisango on target.

Misheck “Scania” Chidzambwa was the head coach.

2003 Cosafa Cup: In another two-legged final, Zimbabwe triumphed over the Flames of Malawi, through a 4-1 aggregate. The scorers were Albert “Aliya” Mbano, Zvenyika “Hardbody” Makonese, Peter “Nsukuzonke” Ndlovu and Charles “Madzibaba” Yohane.

Scania’s elder brother, Sunday Chidzambwa, who had captained the first Warriors Independence triumph back in 1980, was the head coach.

2005 Cosafa Cup: Under head mentor Charles “The Lecturer” Mhlauri, the Warriors overcame nemesis Zambia 2-0 in the final held in South Africa with Francis “Gweje Gweje” Chandida and Sageby “Portland” Sandaka on target.

The energetic speed merchant, Brian “Marco Polo” Badza was voted the Player of the Tournament.

2009 Cosafa Cup: With the returning ‘’Mhofu’’ at the helm, the Warriors beat Chipolopolo yet once again 3-1 in a hair-raising final at Rufaro.

The scorers were Nyasha “Shaqui” Mushekwi (2) and Cuthbert “Sipindipindi” Malajila.

2017 Cosafa Cup: The Warriors bagged their fifth regional title under Sunday Chidzambwa again after they overcame Chipolopolo 3-1 through goals by Knox “MaWrong Wrong” Mutizwa, Talent “Tap Tap” Chawapiwa and Ocean Mushure.

2018 Cosafa Cup: Zimbabwe’s last silverware came in that final played in South Africa again and they rubbed salt in Zambia’s wounds (4-2) through two double finishes by Khama “Khamaldinho” Billiat and Tino “Monya” Kadewere.

It would be folly, however, not to mention the 1993 ‘’Dream Team’’, who are widely regarded as the country’s most successful men’s national team under German charismatic coach, Reinhard Fabisch.

Although they did not win any silverware, they came within a whisker of becoming the first local squad to qualify for the World Cup finals after they eventually lost 4-2 (aggregate) to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for a final berth at USA 1994.

Hitman “Agent “Ajira” Sawu struck once at home to give the Warriors a glimmer of hope for the return leg in Yaoundé before they lost 3-1 there in a controversial tie dogged by the Gambian referee’s blatant bias towards the Cameroonians. Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu scored for the Warriors.