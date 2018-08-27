Triangle edge Byo City

Oscar Rusenga in Chiredzi

Triangle United . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

RESURGENT Triangle registered their third victory in a row after edging Bulawayo City with a late strike by Kudzai Chigwida securing points for the hosts in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Gibbo yesterday.

Triangle, bubbling with confidence after their victory over CAPS United in midweek, found the winner when Chigwida headed home a free-kick in the second minute of time added on, off a cross by Russsel Madamombe.

The game started on a very low note as Triangle struggled to get their rhythm after leaving out top midfielders Pasca Manhanga, Hillary Bakacheza, Anelka Chivandire and defender Praise Tonha out of their match day squad because of alleged ill-discipline after their midweek win against CAPS United in Harare.

Madamombe and Collins Dhuwa also watched the opening minutes from the bench.

Dhuwa, however, was introduced in the 17th minute after rookie player Patrick Magegedhla suffered a horror injury and had to be rushed to Colin Saunders Hospital just after 15 minutes.

Both teams failed to create meaningful chances in the first half and both goalkeepers were on holiday as they watched their teammates struggle.

Triangle came back into the second half a better side and they got the opening goal five minutes after restart as Dhuwa beat the offside trap before his half volley went past former How Mine goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

Dzingai Chirambamuriwo was the architect in the build-up to the first goal and his contribution was commended by his coach Taurai Mangwiro.

“I am very happy with the performance of Dzingai and Emmaculate Mawuna, they have been on the side lines for quite some time, but when we needed fresh legs they delivered, even if we went on to draw this match I would have still been as happy for them”, he said.

Bulawayo City equalised with an equally good goal from Nhlanhla Ndhlovu whose rasping shot gave Tapiwa Chilenga no chance in the 77th minute.

The game was headed for a draw and visitors were more than happy to come out of Gibbo with a single point and they dilly-dallied as they wasted precious minutes.

City suffered a heavy blow when they conceded a free kick in the last minute of referee’s optional time and set piece specialist Madamombe who came on as a second half substitute delivered a perfect cross for Chigwida who headed home the winner to send the home team into delirium.

“I am very happy with this goal, it’s not the first time I have scored such goals, but this one is also special on its own. I could have scored earlier, but I am happy I made amends and scored when it mattered most.

“We always practice this at training and every time Russie (Madamombe) is behind the ball we always believe something is going to happen,” said Chigwida who is also the Triangle vice captain.

Opposition coach Bhekithemba Ndhlovu was happy with the effort his boys put on despite the loss, but promised to make amends in their home fixture against Dynamos in Bulawayo next weekend.

“A draw was going to be a fair result, but my boys thought the game was over before the referee blew his full-time whistle and that lapse of concentration costed us the one point that we had worked hard for.

“We are, however, determined to fight as we want to pull ourselves out of the relegation battle and the best thing to do that is to post positive results in our next few fixtures starting with our home game against Dynamos.”

Teams:

Triangle: T. Chilenga, D. Phiri, A. Chivheya, R. Kawondera, D. Dzvinyai, K. Chigwida, D. Chirambamuriwo (D. Murimba 75min), E. Mawuna (R. Madamombe 53min), P. Magegedhla (C. Dhuwa 17min), P. Bamusi, N. Lameck

Bulawayo City: M. Diya, T. Banda, C. Samakweri, Z. Ngodzo, R. Pavari, H. Ncube, N. Ndlovu, B. Phiri, I. Kutsanzira, C. Ncube, T. Tavengwa.