Transport relief for Kariba schoolchildren

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director-General Mr Fulton Mangwanya (right) inspects the bicycles handed over to 200 learners from two schools in Kariba District

Walter Nyamukondiwa in MAKANDE

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has handed over bicycles to at least 200 learners from two schools in Makande, Kariba District.

Those who received the bicycles travel distances of around 15 kilometres from areas such as Morogoro, Jurenje, Nyajena, Chitete and Kemangwandi to Makande High School or Negande Secondary School.

Makande High School headmaster Mr Mujere Mahaso said the school was offering boarding facilities for at least 30 girls and boys coming from distant areas.

“We are happy that our learners have received bicycles so that they can be able to attend classes,” he said.

“Most of those coming from faraway places such as Morogoro arrive at school after missing two periods because of the long distances they travel.”

The bicycles were sourced from the Matusadonha Conservation Trust and supplied by the World Bicycle Relief.