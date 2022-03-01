Traditional healer up for drugging, raping minor

Crime Reporter

A self-styled traditional healer in Nkayi in Matabeleland North has been arrested on allegations of drugging and raping a 12-year-old minor after lying to her that she was possessed with evil spirits and that she needed some cleansing.

The incident occurred in Gwelutshena area.

Police have since arrested Master Ndlovu (49) in connection with the case.

It is alleged that on Saturday, Ndlovu approached the victim and told her that she needed some cleansing before ordering her to remove all the clothes she was wearing.

He then smeared some substances on her private parts before giving her some powder to consume and she became unconscious.

The suspect raped the victim and left her unconscious in a kitchen hut.

A report was later made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a self-proclaimed witchdoctor Master Ndlovu aged 49 in connection with a case of rape involving a minor aged 12 which occurred at Nkanyiso Village, Sengulube, Mateme Gwelutshena on February 26, 2022.

“The suspects approached the victim and told her that she was possessed and needed some cleansing before commanding the victim to remove all her clothes. He smeared some substances on the complainant’s privates, gave her some powder to consume and she became unconscious. The suspect raped the victim and left her unconscious in a kitchen hut,” he said.

He said when she became conscious she discovered that she had been raped and a report was made to the police.

In another case, a police patrol team in Bulawayo arrested Thembekile Ncube (42) at a scene of rape on Saturday at about 9.30pm at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Cecil Avenue in Bulawayo.

The team reacted to a distress call by the victim while she was in the suspect’s car.