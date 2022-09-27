Tourism forum on the cards

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A tourism investment forum will be held along with the Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo on October 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

The forum, organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, has the theme: “Thinking Investment – Explore Zimbabwe Tourism Opportunities. “

ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said the forum has the objectives of unpacking tourism investment opportunities and exploring new frontiers such as medical tourism in the country.

“We are creating a platform for networking and engagement where promoters link with developers, financiers and operators.

The forum has thematic presentations and panel discussions, projects profiling exhibitions, and network meetings, Ms Muchanyuka said.

The thematic areas to be covered are policy perspectives, the investment climate in Zimbabwe, tourism investment opportunities across the ten provinces, tourism infrastructure and finance and investor lenses.

“We are looking forward to participation from all within the sector, including but not limited to Government, agencies, local authorities, operators, developers, investors, Zimbabwe, financiers and cooperating partners,” she said.

Sanganai/Hlanganani is scheduled to be held at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Bulawayo, from October 13 to 15 and ZTA is expecting at least 250 exhibitors.

Buyers have been drawn from key source markets which include Germany, United Kingdom, America, South Africa, Botswana, Australia, India and many others.

Tours before and after the expo have been put in place so buyers can visit most key destinations which include Matobos, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Mana Pools, Kariba, Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Gonarezhou and many others.

The expo returned for the physical show after a two-year lapse caused by Covid-19.

Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo has reignited growth of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) sector and is positively impacting on domestic tourism.