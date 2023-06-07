  • Today Wed, 07 Jun 2023

Today’s AgriTips

You Might Also Like

/
  • Post-harvest and cooling facility in Low... AGRIBUSINESS

    Post-harvest and cooling facility in Low...

    Monalisa Chikwengo More than 400 farmers from Insukamini, Mkoba, Mambanjeni and London irrigation schemes in Lower Gweru now have modern storage facilities after benefitting from the Government’s Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP)’s post-harvest handling facility. The post-harvest and cooling facility is meant to increase agricultural productivity and reduce food waste. The facility has enabled farmers […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments