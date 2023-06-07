Today’s AgriTips

Monalisa Chikwengo More than 400 farmers from Insukamini, Mkoba, Mambanjeni and London irrigation schemes in Lower Gweru now have modern storage facilities after benefitting from the Government’s Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP)’s post-harvest handling facility. The post-harvest and cooling facility is meant to increase agricultural productivity and reduce food waste. The facility has enabled farmers […]