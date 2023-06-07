Today’s AgriTips
Monalisa Chikwengo More than 400 farmers from Insukamini, Mkoba, Mambanjeni and London irrigation schemes in Lower Gweru now have modern storage facilities after benefitting from the Government’s Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP)’s post-harvest handling facility. The post-harvest and cooling facility is meant to increase agricultural productivity and reduce food waste. The facility has enabled farmers […]
Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer TOBACCO farmers want the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) administer a compliance administration framework that stipulates the provision of a comprehensive input package by contractors to farmers for their upliftment and success of the 2023/24 season. This was said by Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe yesterday […]
Product Description Price Potato/Pocket Chat US$3.50 Small US$5 Medium US$6 Large US$8.50 Extra large Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$14-US$15 Wooden box US$2 Plastic dish US$1 Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$1 Covo/bundle US$3 Rape/bundle US$2 Tsunga/bundle US$2 Beetroot/bundle US$1 Onions -10kg pocket US$14 Onions -bundle US$1-US$2 Onions -60kg bag US$20-US$22 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 Muboora English Cucumber US$1 Cauliflower/kg […]
